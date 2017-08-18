ODPEM Monitoring Development of TS Harvey

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica say they’re continuing to watch the development of Tropical Storm HARVEY.

ODPEM says while it’s not predicted that Jamaica will experience Tropical Storm conditions, the weather across the island could deteriorate.

Duty forecaster at the National Met Service, Tracey Ann Raymond, says the storm is expected to pass well south of Jamaica on Sunday into Monday.

However, Raymond warns that Jamaica is expected to get some rain on Sunday.

ODPEM says the rain on Sunday could bring the possibility of poor sea conditions on the South Coast, flooding in low lying areas, and landslides in hilly areas.

They’re advising Jamaicans to take the necessary precautions and monitor credible media sources.

