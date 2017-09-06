ODPEM Urges Jamaicans to Monitor Hurricanes Irma & Jose

Jamaicans are being asked to start monitoring Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Jose, which is also developing in the Atlantic basin.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, says Hurricane Irma is expected to start impacting some islands of the Lesser Antilles by this evening into tomorrow.

It says as the system moves closer to Jamaica on the weekend, it’s expected to influence weather conditions, producing rainfall of varying intensity.

ODPEM says Tropical Storm Jose appears to be closely following the track of Irma. But it says Jose is several days away from any land mass.

ODPEM is advising the public to take the following precautions in the event that Jamaica is impacted by a tropical cyclone:

Store extra food, especially those which can be eaten without cooking or which need very little preparation.

Make sure that emergency cooking facilities such as coal stoves are in good working condition.

Check that zinc sheeting on the roof of your house is properly fastened.

Trim trees that touch power lines or hang over the house and other buildings.

