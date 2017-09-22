Official Apology for West Kingston Incursion Coming Soon

Residents of Tivoli Gardens who were affected by the May 2010 West Kingston incursion can expect an apology from the state soon.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the apology has been written and approved by Cabinet. He made the revelation while responding to a question about when he’ll make the apology which has been promised by his government.

He says once the report of the Compensation Committee is completed, he’ll apologise.

In September, 2016, Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, had said the government would make the apology in Parliament.

Making an apology is one of the recommendations made to the Government by the Commission of Enquiry into the incursion.

More than 70 people were killed in West Kingston in May 2010, after police and soldiers invaded the community in search of former don Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke.

