Officials Mum as Diplomat Attempts to Import Dog Meat

Director of the Veterinary Services Unit, Osbil Watson, is declining to confirm or deny that a Chinese diplomat was questioned at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica today on suspicion of attempting to import dog meat into the island.

Dog meat is a delicacy in China but is not allowed in Jamaica.

Our news center was advised that at approximately 11:00 this morning a Quarantine Officer who’s stationed at the Norman Manley International Airport contacted his supervisors at the Veterinary Unit in St. Andrew.

The Quarantine Officer reportedly asked his supervisors how to deal with a Chinese diplomat who’s attempting to import what’s suspected to be dog meat into the island.

We called the Quarantine Officer this afternoon and asked whether the meat was allowed into the island.

The Quarantine Officer declined to identify himself.

He referred our news center to Director at the Veterinary Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture and Industry, Dr. Osbil Watson.

Dr. Watson confirmed that the meat was confiscated. But he declined to say what meat was confiscated and from whom.

Dr. Watson also declined to indicate whether an investigation will be carried out to confirm what meat was confiscated today.

— 30 —