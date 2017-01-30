OGC Pressing Ahead with Diaspora Bonds

Member of the Economic Growth Council, Paula Kerr Jarrett, says the government is pressing ahead with plans to issue Diaspora Bonds.

She says this will allow the country to better tap into capital from Jamaicans living overseas.

A Diaspora Bond is a type of investment which allows a country to raise low-cost capital from its citizens who live abroad.

They tend to have long-term maturities and low payouts.

Ms. Kerr Jarrett says the EGC has enlisted help from Israel, which operates the most successful Diaspora Bond market.

She says Jamaica also needs to retain as many of its professionals as possible.

Paula Kerr Jarrett was speaking last week at the EGC’s first quarterly report at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Meanwhile, EGC Chairman Michael Lee Chin says Israel has great investment potential for Jamaica.

He says there’s much that Jamaica can learn from the Israeli experience.

Mr. Lee Chin recently accompanied Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, on his visit to Israel.

He says that country represents a natural spring board for further investment opportunities in middle and far eastern countries.

–30–