The price of oil has hit its highest level for a month in response to the US military’s missile attack on a Syrian government airbase.

The price of Brent crude surged above $56 a barrel before easing slightly.

Syria has limited oil production, but its location in the Middle East and alliances with big oil producers raised worries about a spreading conflict that could disrupt crude shipments.

European markets showed slight falls, with London’s FTSE 100 opening lower.

