Oil Spill in Kingston Harbour

The National Environment and Planning Agency, NEPA, is advising marine interests to exercise caution following a major oil spill in the Kingston Harbour in the vicinity of Petrojam on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

NEPA says preliminary information indicates that the spill occurred about 10:00 yesterday morning.

It says the spill has extended to the Gordon Cay area.

In a statement yesterday, NEPA says clean-up activities were underway.

A team from the agency was said to be conducting an assessment and was collaborating with first responders — including the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard — in the clean-up process.

The cause of the spill is not yet known.

