‘Old Cholera Cemetery’ Lands Safe – Tufton

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is seeking to put to rest, fears of possible health risks associated with planned developments on the old Cholera cemetery lands in St Andrew.

The concerns were raised over development work on the cemetery, where victims of an 1860 cholera outbreak are buried.

Dr. Tufton hosted town hall meeting last evening at the May Fair Hotel, in St. Andrew to speak with residents and other stakeholders about their concerns.

He says it’s ‘practically impossible’ for people to now contract cholera from the lands that house the cemetery.

However, he says some of the stakeholders are now taking issue with the type development being proposed for the land.

-30-