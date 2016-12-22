Search
Home Evening News ‘Old Cholera Cemetery’ Lands Safe – Tufton
tufton

‘Old Cholera Cemetery’ Lands Safe – Tufton

Dec 22, 2016Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is seeking to put to rest, fears of possible health risks associated with planned developments on the old Cholera cemetery lands in St Andrew.

The concerns were raised over development work on the cemetery, where victims of an 1860 cholera outbreak are buried.

Dr. Tufton hosted town hall meeting last evening at the May Fair Hotel, in St. Andrew to speak with residents and other stakeholders about their concerns.

He says it’s ‘practically impossible’ for people to now contract cholera from the lands that house the cemetery.

However, he says some of the stakeholders are now taking issue with the type development being proposed for the land.

-30-

Previous PostHealth Ministry Explores Outsourcing Some Services Offered

Related articles

spt-stephanie-lyndsay

Police Insist They’re On Top of Spanish Town Crime

Dec 22, 2016

Spanish Town Police

Heightened Police Presence in St. Catherine North Amid Threat of Holiday Violence

Dec 22, 2016

police-boats

High Command Promises Security Overhaul After Marine Police Boat Theft

Dec 22, 2016

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History