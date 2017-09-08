Search
Home Crime and Court Old Harbour Man and Woman Charged with Illegal Possession of Ammo

Old Harbour Man and Woman Charged with Illegal Possession of Ammo

Sep 08, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

A man and a woman have been charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

They are 20-year-old Samuel Ferguson otherwise called ‘Sam’, and 31-year-old security guard, Simona Williams. Both are from Old Harbour, St. Catherine and were charged by the Old Harbour Police on Wednesday.

Reports are that about 10:20 Wednesday night, a group of Police officers were on patrol on East Street when Ferguson aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and five rounds were found in a knapsack he was carrying.

At about 11:00, they say a follow-up operation was conducted at Ferguson’s house, where an additional six rounds were found hidden in a suitcase.

Williams, who was at the house at the time of the operation, was arrested when it was revealed that the suitcase belonged to her.

Both were subsequently charged.

They’re scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court next week Friday.

–30–

Previous PostMan Escapes Police Custody after being Caught Transporting 100kg of Cocaine

Related articles

Cornwall College Upbeat Ahead of Schoolboy Football Season

Sep 08, 2017

PFAJ Settles Stand-Off With Referees

Sep 08, 2017

Bunting Accuses Montague of Bullying Commissioner Quallo & PSC

Sep 08, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS