Old Harbour Man and Woman Charged with Illegal Possession of Ammo

A man and a woman have been charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

They are 20-year-old Samuel Ferguson otherwise called ‘Sam’, and 31-year-old security guard, Simona Williams. Both are from Old Harbour, St. Catherine and were charged by the Old Harbour Police on Wednesday.

Reports are that about 10:20 Wednesday night, a group of Police officers were on patrol on East Street when Ferguson aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and five rounds were found in a knapsack he was carrying.

At about 11:00, they say a follow-up operation was conducted at Ferguson’s house, where an additional six rounds were found hidden in a suitcase.

Williams, who was at the house at the time of the operation, was arrested when it was revealed that the suitcase belonged to her.

Both were subsequently charged.

They’re scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court next week Friday.

