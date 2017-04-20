Olympian Germaine Mason Perishes in Early Morning Accident

Jamaican-born Olympic high jumper, Germaine Mason, died this morning in a crash on the Norman Manley Boulevard leading to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Scores of people on social media have reacted with shock to Mason’s sudden passing. He was a member of Usain Bolt’s A-Team.

Police the crash happened about 4:20 this morning.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Highway and Road Traffic Division SSP Calvin Allen says Mason was riding a motorcycle.

SSP Allen says evidence on the scene is indicating that the 34-year-old athlete wasn’t wearing a helmet.

He says it’s believed Mason might have been coming from a social event.

SSP Allen says it’s still uncertain what might have led to Mason’s death.

In 2006, Mason switched sporting allegiance and starting representing Great Britain. He won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Reacting to news of Mason’s death Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted, “Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.”

–30–