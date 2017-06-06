Search
Olympic Champion Sanya Richards-Ross reveals she had an abortion before the 2008 Olympics.
Olympic Champion Sanya Richards-Ross reveals she had an abortion before the 2008 Olympics.

Jun 07, 2017

2012 Olympic 400-metre champion Sanya Richards-Ross has revealed in her book ‘Chasing Grace’ that she had an abortion the day before she departed for the Olympic Games in Beijing, China in 2008.

The Jamaican-born Richards-Ross, now a track and field analyst on NBC, was favored to win the one-lap sprint in China.

However, she was beaten by Great Britain’s Christine Ohuruogu and Jamaica’s Shericka Williams, after coming into the home stretch five metres clear of the field.

She claimed then that a hamstring injury had affected her ability to close with a 100 metres to go.

The book was released today.

