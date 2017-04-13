Omar McLeod Aiming for World Record

Jamaican sprint hurdler, Omar Mcleod, says he’s hoping to add the world record to the gold he won at the Rio Olympics, last year.

The record stands at 12.80-seconds set by American hurdler Aries Merritt in 2012.

The former Kingston College standout, says he has made some adjustment to his technique which will allow him to run faster.

Mcleod, says he’ll be competing in the multiple events in the near future.

Mcleod, the only elite sprint hurdler in history to run sub-10 seconds in the 100 metres and sub-13 seconds in the 110 metres hurdles, says the 200-metres is his favorite event.

-30-