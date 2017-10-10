Search
Ombudsman Probing JLP & PNP Complaints in SE St Mary

Oct 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, says her office has started investigations into complaints from both major political parties about the destruction and defacing of campaign paraphernalia in South East St. Mary.

The parties have complained about billboards being defaced.

Mrs. Parchment Brown says she’s getting support from the police with her investigation.

Mrs. Parchment Brown says the investigation seeks to uncover breaches of the Political Code of Conduct.

She says if the claims have been verified, she can either invite the political representatives to a meeting or write to the leaders of the parties.

–30–

