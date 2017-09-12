Ombudsman to Meet with JLP & PNP over SE St Mary Monitoring Mechanism

The Opposition People’s National Party and the governing Jamaica Labour Party are to meet to discuss the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for funds used in the campaign leading up to the anticipated by-election in South East St. Mary.

The meeting, which is to happen next week, will be arranged by Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment-Brown.

That’s according to General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson.

Last week, the PNP called on the Political Ombudsman and the Office of the Contractor General, OCG, to put monitoring mechanisms in place for impending by-elections, particularly in South East St. Mary.

It expressed concerns state funds were being improperly used to influence the outcome of the election in South East St. Mary, where the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis will face off with the JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn.

Mr. Robinson says the OCG is yet to formally respond to their request.

Meanwhile, he says the party is confident it’ll win the by-elections in South East St. Mary, South St. Andrew and South West St. Andrew.

He says the PNP has put together a campaign team to help Dr. Alexis in South East St. Mary where a keen battle is expected.

Julian Robinson was speaking yesterday at the launch of the PNP’s annual national conference at their Old Hope Road headquarters in St. Andrew.

