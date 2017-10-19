Ombudsman’s Meeting with JLP Postponed to Friday

Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, says a meeting that was to take place today between her office and representatives of the governing Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, has been rescheduled to Friday.

She invited JLP General Secretary, Dr. Horace Chang and Member of Parliament for South West St. Catherine, Everald Warmington to a meeting.

This, following comments Mr. Warmington made at a political meeting in South East St. Mary over the weekend.

Mr. Warmington urged residents in the constituency to vote for the party’s candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn, in the October 30 by-election, because a JLP government is in office.

He says the constituency will be able to access more benefits than under the leadership of an Opposition Member of Parliament.

He’s been criticized by the Opposition and public commentators who say his comments resemble old-style politics and smack of victimization.

Mrs. Parchment Brown also says Mr. Warmington’s comments breach sections of the Political Code of Conduct.

She says the matter will be brought before Parliament if both parties fail to settle it.

