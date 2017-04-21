One Dead, Four Injured in Explosion at RIU Hotel in Montego Bay

One person is dead and four others injured after an explosion at the RIU hotel in Montego Bay, St James yesterday.

Senior Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emilio Ebanks, says firemen were called approximately 1:37 yesterday afternoon.

All of the persons affected by the blast were employees of the hotel. Ebanks says the hotel was extensively damaged. He says the firemen haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire.

He says a fire investigation team will be sent to the hotel.

— 30 —