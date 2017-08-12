Search
jail-break

One Escapee from Ocho Rios Lock-Up Back in Custody

Aug 12, 2017Crime and Court0

One of the prisoners who escaped from the Ocho Rios police lock up in St. Ann this morning is back in custody.

Head of the St. Ann police Division, Superintendent Gary Francis, says 48 year-old Gary Ferguson was taken back into custody shortly after he escaped.

Superintendent Gary Francis says the manhunt for the other four prisoners who escaped is on going.

It’s understood that that the prisoners cut their way through the roof of the facility.

Still on the run are 28 year old David Anderson, who’s accused of rape.

61 year old, Leroy Laud, who’s charged with illegal possession of firearm

Twenty-Two-year-old murder accused, Nicholas Massop, and Reynardo Williams, who’s charged with illegal possession of firearm are among the escapees.

The captured man, Gary Ferguson, is charged with illegal possession of firearm and rape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 975-2533 or the Police 119 emergency number.

