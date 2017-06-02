Search
Home Crime and Court One of Manchester’s Most Wanted is Killed
Wanted-Poster

One of Manchester’s Most Wanted is Killed

Jun 02, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

A man who’d been listed by the Manchester Police as being one of their most wanted was shot and killed yesterday.

He’s Issachar Williams, who was wanted for several crimes including murder and robbery.

Reports are that based on intelligence, police carried out a search in the Porus area of the parish about 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Police say Williams opened fire on them and a gun battle ensued.

He was reportedly found with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a firearm was also taken from the scene.

Previous PostThree Slapped with Assault Charges following Altercation with Cop

Related articles

Flood Damages

Brace for Food Shortages as Agriculture Sector Reels from Recent Flooding

Jun 02, 2017

Duty Free

Govt Reviewing Tourism’s Duty Free Policy

Jun 02, 2017

assault_charges

Three Slapped with Assault Charges following Altercation with Cop

Jun 02, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS