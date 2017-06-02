One of Manchester’s Most Wanted is Killed

A man who’d been listed by the Manchester Police as being one of their most wanted was shot and killed yesterday.

He’s Issachar Williams, who was wanted for several crimes including murder and robbery.

Reports are that based on intelligence, police carried out a search in the Porus area of the parish about 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Police say Williams opened fire on them and a gun battle ensued.

He was reportedly found with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a firearm was also taken from the scene.