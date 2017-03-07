One Voice Gangster Killed

The police say they fatally shot a man who’s a member of the One Voice gang operating in Hanover.

He’s been identified as Winston Swaroop who was killed on Saturday.

His killing follows that of Omario Burrell also known as Duplex, a suspected senior member of the gang on the night of February three in a shoot-out with the police.

The Police say Swaroop was a financier of the gang.

Reports are that shortly after 9 pm Saturday, members of the security forces were on patrol in the Williamsfield area, when two men on a motorcycle were signaled to stop.

The police say the pillion rider opened fire and they returned fire hitting driver.

The pillion passenger of the motorcycle reportedly escaped.

A 9-millimeter pistol with five live rounds was allegedly seized by the police.

In February, police reported that Burrell’s name was called in relation to a triple killing in Williamsfield in the parish.

One of the victims was a toddler.

The Williamsfield shootings were separate incidents on the same day on January 18.

On that day, 34-year-old Hopeton Lee, Kimani Johnson, aged five, and one-year-old Daquan Davidson, all of Williamsfield were shot and killed.

A senior police officer told the Nationwide News that the police have been receiving threats following the killing of Burrell in February.

–30–