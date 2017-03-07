Search
Home Evening News One Voice Gangster Killed
BeFunky_0802022_Police_Shooting-300x225.jpg

One Voice Gangster Killed

Mar 07, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The police say they fatally shot a man who’s a member of the One Voice gang operating in Hanover.

He’s been identified as Winston Swaroop who was killed on Saturday.

His killing follows that of Omario Burrell also known as Duplex, a suspected senior member of the gang on the night of February three in a shoot-out with the police.

The Police say Swaroop was a financier of the gang.

Reports are that shortly after 9 pm Saturday, members of the security forces were on patrol in the Williamsfield area, when two men on a motorcycle were signaled to stop.

The police say the pillion rider opened fire and they returned fire hitting driver.

The pillion passenger of the motorcycle reportedly escaped.

A 9-millimeter pistol with five live rounds was allegedly seized by the police.

In February, police reported that Burrell’s name was called in relation to a triple killing in Williamsfield in the parish.

One of the victims was a toddler.

The Williamsfield shootings were separate incidents on the same day on January 18.

On that day, 34-year-old Hopeton Lee, Kimani Johnson, aged five, and one-year-old Daquan Davidson, all of Williamsfield were shot and killed.

A senior police officer told the Nationwide News that the police have been receiving threats following the killing of Burrell in February.

–30–

Previous Post#DeathSquad Update

Related articles

extortion

More Details Emerge About Alleged ‘Extortion Boss Lady’

Mar 07, 2017

harold brady

More Legal Woes for Harold Brady

Mar 07, 2017

57315court2

#DeathSquad Update

Mar 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History