A man is dead and another in custody, following a stabbing incident at the canteen at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC’s, Twickenham Park Depot, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Marketing and Communications Manager at the JUTC, Reginald Allen, says the two men were engaged in a confrontation.

He says the men weren’t employed to the JUTC, but to the canteen on the compound.

Mr. Allen says a JUTC employee intervened and was injured during the incident.

