Online Petition Demands Resignation of Hampton Principal

A Facebook group, calling itself ‘Jamaicans United Against Domestic Violence and Child Abuse’ has launched an online petition demanding dismissal of embattled Hampton Girls School Principal, Heather Murray.

This, after she appeared at the St. Elizabeth Parish Court last week, seemingly supporting the 64-year old Moravian Pastor, Rupert Clarke, who’s embroiled in a child sex abuse scandal.

He’s been charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The petition has been posted on change-dot-org.

The petition – which was launched yesterday — has more than 200 signatures so far.

Mrs. Murray was caught on tape attempting to divert cameramen from taking footage of Clarke as he left the court house.

Grinning and posing, she told the video and photojournalists to take pictures of her instead.

Facing intense and widespread backlash, Mrs. Murray has said she went in support of Clarke’s wife, who’s her close friend.

But the petition says Murray has betrayed the trust of both parents and students of an all-female body of students, and all women and girls.

It’s calling for her immediate dismissal as principal.

The petition is to be delivered to the school’s board, Education Minister Ruel Reid, Gender Affairs Minister Olivia Grange and Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison.

It’s imploring those named to move swiftly to restore the people’s trust in leaders of institutions of learning.

In the meantime, there’s heightened interest in whether Mrs. Murray will address her students and staff with the re-opening of schools this morning.

There’re more than 1,200 girls at Hampton.

Meanwhile, the Principal of St. Andrew High School for Girls, Sharon Reid, says she has no problem with Mrs. Murray, showing up at court if she went in support of the pastor’s wife.

Mrs. Reid has declared that she’s a friend and former schoolmate of the Hampton Principal.

However, the St. Andrew High Principal says Mrs. Murray should explain the situation to her students.

But she says she doesn’t believe Mrs. Murray needs to apologise.

