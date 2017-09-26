OPM to Respond to Cockpit Country Petition in 30 Days

The Office of the Prime Minister, OPM, says it’ll respond in 30 days to the petition to save the Cockpit Country.

A statement on OPM’s official Twitter account congratulates the Jamaica Environment Trust and other Jamaicans, who’ve worked to ensure the success of the petition.

More than 18-thousand people have now signed it.

This means it’s surpassed the 15,000 signatures needed to force a response from the government.

According to the statement, the OPM supports initiatives aimed at protecting the environment.

It says OPM is also encouraging citizens to be more caring of their surroundings and adapt sustainable environmental practices.

The petition, which is on the Office of the Prime Minister’s website, closes on Saturday, September 30.

It’s asking for the government to set the boundaries of the Cockpit Country, close it to mining and quarrying, and declare it a protected national park.

–30–