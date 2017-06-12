Opp. Leader won’t ask PNP senators to resign.

Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips says he will not be asking the opposition senators to resign. He says he’s of the firm view that the constitution of the country must be observed.

He says the senators appointed are not the creatures of a party. Dr. Phillips says the Senators think independently and look out for the best interest of the country.

He says they are there to exercise their duties not on behalf of himself, but in support of the constitution. He says if any of the senators choose to resign, it should be their

decision, and not by way of him insisting they resign. He says asking them to resign breaches the spirit of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phillips is also indicating that he’ll be appointing his shadow cabinet before the end of July.

He was speaking at a PNP press conference a short while ago.

