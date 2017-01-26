Opposition Alarmed at Decline on Corruption Perception Index

Opposition Spokesman on Justice, Mark Golding, says he’s alarmed at the significant deterioration in Jamaica’s standing in the Corruption Perception Index, CPI for 2016.

He says this has reversed most of the improvement achieved in 2015 in combating corruption.

Jamaica fell 14 places in the latest CPI ranking .

Mr. Golding says this is in stark contrast to the advancement of 16 places achieved the prior year.

He says Jamaica’s improved ranking in 2015 under the PNP resulted from a deliberate and diligently executed strategy of pursuing good governance and strengthen transparency.

Senator Golding, says there’s been a real loss of momentum in Jamaica’s efforts to combat corruption, since the change of Administration in February 2016.

He says almost a year later, the Integrity Commission Bill remains in Parliament and has not been passed into law.

Senator Golding says the Government also ignored the clear and definitive recommendation of the Contractor-General that a license should not be issued to Caricel.

He says this has now become a major issue of concern for Jamaica’s most significant international development partner in the area of security.

Senator Golding describes 2016 as a setback for Jamaica as it relates to combating corruption.

He says Jamaica’s national growth and development targets are therefore threatened by the damage to our international image that this unwelcome trend is bringing with it.

–30–