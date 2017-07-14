Search
Home Latest_MA Opposition Calls for Immediate Revocation of Duncan’s Bay Beach Mining License
sophia frazer-binns

Opposition Calls for Immediate Revocation of Duncan’s Bay Beach Mining License

Jul 14, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is calling for an immediate revocation of the beach mining license given to Duncans Bay Development Company.

It says the decision to vary the resolution of the National Environment and Planning Agency, NEPA and allow mining of the Duncans Beach is an abuse of political and ministerial powers.

The Opposition says although the NRCA Act allows for an applicant to appeal NEPA’s decision to the Minister, the Minister’s first responsibility is to the well-being of the people and the environmental protection.

Opposition Spokesperson on Land and the Environment, Senator Sophia Frazer Binns, is calling on the Prime Minister to answer several questions.

Speaking on Nationwide This Morning on Tuesday, NEPA’s CEO Peter Knight said they received new information from the Mines and Geology Department.

However, Mrs. Frazer Binns says several questions still remain unanswered. She’s calling for the Environment Ministry to be removed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

–30–

Previous PostFatal Crash on North-South Highway

Related articles

Court Books

Dawn Satterswaite Money Laundering Trial Set for October 19

Jul 14, 2017

police_arrest_handcuffs_3194580x

Cop Among Three Nabbed in Hanover Drug Bust

Jul 14, 2017

plea-deal

Justice Ministry Seeking to Improve Plea Bargaining Incentives

Jul 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS