Opposition Calls for Urgent Resolution of Cockpit Country Boundary Questions

Sep 26, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News 1

The Opposition is calling on the government to urgently resolve the boundary issues of the Cockpit Country.

Opposition Spokesperson on the Environment, Sophia Frazer-Binns, says there should be no mining in the area.

The petition says for over a decade the government has delayed defining a boundary for the Cockpit Country.

It says this has put the environmentally sensitive area — which hosts a variety of plants and animals — at risk.

Senator Frazer Binns says there’s no reason for the government to drag its feet any longer.

Senator Frazer Binns says the issue of the Cockpit Country is also linked to concerns about climate change and its impact which she says cannot be ignored.

  • JAY

    Funny how this has been sitting idling all these decades.. and now the opposition (PNP) wants a speedy resolution… They never fail to amaze me!

