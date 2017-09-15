Opposition Fuming Over Announcement of Multi-Million Dollar St Mary Infrastructure Project

General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson, is doubting Prime Minister Holness’s claim that he didn’t consider the political consequences of the multimillion-dollar road and infrastructure project for St. Mary which he launched today.

He says the PNP has written the Office of the Contractor General, OCG, and the Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment-Brown, requesting monitoring and oversight of these works.

Earlier this week, he told our news centre the PNP and Jamaica Labour Party are to meet to discuss the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for funds used in the campaign leading up to the by-election in South East St. Mary.

He said the meeting, which is to take place next week, will be arranged by the Political Ombudsman.

