Opposition Insists ZOSO Is NOT the Answer to Crime

The Zones of Special Operations legislation cannot solve Jamaica’s crime problem.

That’s according to the PNP’s standard bearer for South St. Andrew, Mark Golding. He was officially elected chairman for the constituency at its conference last night.

He says in order for the country to deal effectively with crime, more focus must be placed on individuals who’ve been through the education system but aren’t contributing to society.

Mark Golding was speaking at the constituency’s annual conference, last night. It was held at the constituency’s headquarters in Arnett Gardens.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips is calling on the Andrew Holness Administration not to use the new Zones of Special Operations as a political ploy to ‘put pressure’ on communities.

Dr. Phillips says the new law shouldn’t be used to hand out favours to persons in communities that are politically affiliated with the government.

