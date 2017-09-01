Search
Opposition Insists ZOSO Is NOT the Answer to Crime

Sep 01, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News3

The Zones of Special Operations legislation cannot solve Jamaica’s crime problem.

That’s according to the PNP’s standard bearer for South St. Andrew, Mark Golding. He was officially elected chairman for the constituency at its conference last night.

He says in order for the country to deal effectively with crime, more focus must be placed on individuals who’ve been through the education system but aren’t contributing to society.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips is calling on the Andrew Holness Administration not to use the new Zones of Special Operations as a political ploy to 'put pressure' on communities.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips is calling on the Andrew Holness Administration not to use the new Zones of Special Operations as a political ploy to ‘put pressure’ on communities.

Dr. Phillips says the new law shouldn’t be used to hand out favours to persons in communities that are politically affiliated with the government.

Previous PostPM Andrew Holness Declares Mount Salem, St. James First Zone of Special Operations

  • A.L.Smalling

    If the ZOSO is not the answer to crime, Mark – what is? Come up with the answer or shut up!!

    • JAY

      Mark have now been completed Orangeade… these people sick sick… This is a Jamaica issue. But the opposition don’t want this to be successful.

  • JAY

    Mark Golding I thought you had sense… But you have me thinking now…Mary are you now fully brain washed, given that you will be representing a PNP Garrison? Look how many times it is stated that the ZONEs is ONLY a suite of things to be done. and the ZONE was/is NOT the only initiative, as well all know that this alone will not cut the crime.

