Opposition Labels Govt’s Crime Response as ‘Colossal Failure’

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, says the government’s response to crime has been a colossal failure.

He says the government must immediately set out a real crime plan to arrest the skyrocketing murder rate which has now passed a major negative milestone.

The country breaching the 1300 hundred mark for murders puts Jamaica ahead of last year’s total murder tally with more than two months left in the year.

Mr. Jackson argues this is taking place despite the much-heralded Zones of Special Operations, ZOSOs. He says what’s more telling is the brazen nature of some crimes in the last few days.

Mr. Jackson says he’s disappointed the government hasn’t taken up several measures that the PNP have suggested to tackle crime.

Chief among them include putting the JCF at the top of the queue for wage negotiations as a means of improving morale.

