Opposition Launches Education and Training Commission

Sep 07, 2017

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, today launched his party’s new Education and Training Commission.

He says the Commission’s main task is to address the ‘fundamental issues’ affecting the delivery of ‘adequate education’ to all Jamaicans.

Dr. Phillips made the announcement this morning at his West Kings House Road office in St. Andrew.

The Opposition Leader says the Commission is tasked with providing a platform for debate, dialogue and consensus around an appropriate policy and funding framework to transform the country’s education and training system.

He lamented the number of young people who lack training for the world of work, saying they end up being recruited into gangs and criminality.

The Commission is to be chaired by former Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry, Elaine Foster Allen.

It includes former Hampton School Principal, Heather Murray, Chairperson of the Joan Duncan Foundation, Patricia Sutherland and Shortwood Teacher’s College Principal, Dr. Christopher Clarke.

Education practitioner, Petrona McLeod, Education Economist, Gary Francis and Reggae Artiste, Tony Rebel are the other members.

The Commission, dubbed Education and Training Re-Imagined, is to submit a report to Dr. Phillips within one month of its first meeting.

