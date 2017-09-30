Opposition Leader Unveils New Shadow Cabinet

Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips has announced his new Council of Spokesperson during a media briefing at the party’s Old Hope Roads headquarters in St Andrew now underway.

As revealed on Nationwide 90FM Thursday morning, the Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South and PNP Chairman Fitz Jackson is the new Spokesperson for National Security. He replaces Peter Bunting who has now been assigned to shadow the Industry and Investment portfolios.

Anthony Hylton is now the Opposition Spokesman for Development and Physical Planning.

The new Opposition Spokesman on Health is Dr. Dayton Campbell. Dr. Campbell was previously the Opposition Spokesman for Agriculture.

That portfolio has now been assigned to Member of Parliament for Eastern St. Thomas, Fenton Ferguson.

Horace Dalley will now shadow the Labour and Social Security portfolios.

Senator Mark Golding has now been assigned to shadow the Finance portfolio. He was previously the Opposition Spokesperson for Justice and Governance and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate.

New to the shadow cabinet is veteran Lawyer Donna Scott Motley who has been assigned to shadow the Justice portfolio.

PNP caretaker for St. Andrew South West, Angela Brown is another newcomer to the shadow cabinet.

Dr. Brown Burke will speak on Local Government matters. This was previously shadowed by Noel Arscott. He has been assigned to Community Development.

Former Opposition Spokesperson for Youth and Culture, Lisa Hanna has been assigned to shadow the Foreign Affairs portfolio. This was previously shadowed by Dr. Morais Guy who’s now assigned to speak on Housing.

The new Opposition Spokesman for Youth and Culture is Damion Crawford.

The PNP’s General Secretary Julian Robinson will shadow the Science and Technology portfolios.

Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell will continue to shadow the Energy and Mining portfolios.

Opposition Spokesperson on Sport, Natalie Neita Headley has retained responsibility for that portfolio. She has also been given responsibility for Information.

Opposition Spokesman on Education, Reverend Ronald Thwaites has retained responsibility for that portfolio.

Both Wykeham McNeill and Mikhail Phillips will continue to shadow the Tourism and Transport Ministries respectively. Ian Hayles will speak on Water.

