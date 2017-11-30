Opposition Piles Pressure on Montague over Sloppy JCF Used Car Contract

Former National Security Minister, Peter Bunting, is suggesting that the current Minister, Robert Montague, be sacked.

This over the controversy surrounding a contract for the procurement of 200 used cars for the Jamaica Constabulary Force — which is now being investigated by the Office of the Contractor General.

Mr. Bunting says Minister Montague’s tenure has been an ‘unmitigated disaster’.

Mr. Bunting says it was clear from the start that the tender process to secure the used vehicles, was corrupt.

The contract — valued at just under $427-million — was awarded to O’Brien’s International in January; with a deposit of 50-percent already paid over.

It was revealed in Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC, yesterday, that O’Brien’s inadvertently left-out the various charges required to clear the vehicles from their final bid document.

Mr. Bunting says it’s likely that the contracted entity was confident it could get discretionary waivers for the applicable duties.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Spokesman on Security, Fitz Jackson is calling for a probe to also be undertaken by the Auditor General, Pamela Monroe Ellis into the contract for the procurement of the 2-hundred vehicles for the police force.

He made the call yesterday during former Opposition Spokesman on Security, Peter Bunting’s Youtube series entitled ‘Probe’.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jackson has described the controversies surrounding the tender process as ‘scandalous and appalling.’

