Opposition Senator Insists Property Valuations Up 511%

There’s more controversy over property taxes this afternoon, as Cabinet today reviews concerns of property owners who’re facing huge increases in their property taxes.

Opposition Senator Sophia Frazer Binns is claiming that property valuations have gone up by an average of 511-percent, resulting in higher property taxes.

That’s a much higher number than that provided by Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, last week.

Last week, TAJ’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Meris Haughton, told Nationwide News that property values had gone up by an average of 60-percent.

Meanwhile, Government Senator Charles Sinclair is criticizing Mrs. Frazer Binns.

He’s accusing her of misleading the public about the reasons the previous PNP administration didn’t implement the 2013 land valuations.



Senators Sinclair and Frazer Binns were speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

–30–