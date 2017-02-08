‘Opposition Senators Must Go!’, says Analyst

All eight Opposition Senators as well as Shadow Spokespersons should now be preparing to submit their resignation letters.

This, as Portia Simpson Miller is to step down as President of the Opposition People’s National Party on April 2.

That’s the view of Political Analyst, Dr. Paul Ashley.

Dr. Ashley has also joined persons who’ve argued that Mrs. Simpson Miller should’ve demitted office earlier to allow her successor to contribute to the budget debate as Opposition Leader.

In making the case for the resignation of the Opposition Senators and Shadow Spokespersons, Dr. Ashley says Mrs. Simpson Miller’s successor should be given a ‘clean slate’ to fashion his way forward.

Dr. Peter Phillips is expected to replace Mrs. Simpson Miller as PNP President and Opposition Leader.

He’s to be nominated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ashley and veteran journalist, Ian Boyne, clashed last evening over how Mrs. Simpson Miller should use her contribution to the budget debate.

Mrs. Simpson Miller has indicated that she’ll contribute to the budget debate next month in her capacity as Opposition Leader.

Mr. Boyne says he believes Mrs. Simpson Miller should be allowed the opportunity to contribute to the debate as Opposition Leader, adding that she could use it to outline her legacy.

However, Dr. Ashley disagreed.

On Sunday, General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson, said there was agreement between Mrs. Simpson Miller and the officer corps of the party for her to contribute to the budget debate before stepping down.

