Opposition Storms Out of Budget Debate Finale

There were dramatic scenes in the House of Representatives this afternoon as the 2017/2018 budget debate came to a rowdy end.

Minutes before the budget was approved, members of the Opposition walked out of the Parliament.

This, amid calls from the Opposition for the government to roll back its $13.5-billion tax package.

Despite the heckling by the Opposition Minister Shaw continued in his praise of the budget.

However, East Westmoreland MP Luther Buchanan accused the Finance Minister of misleading the country. This triggered a walkout by the Opposition just shortly after 4:00 PM.

Immediately after the opposition left the chambers West Kingston MP, Desmond McKenzie and West Portland MP, Daryl Vaz, in a mocking gesture occupied the seats of the former Opposition MP’s

The Finance Minister did, however, conclude his presentation in the absence of the Opposition.

