Search
Home Evening News Opposition Storms Out of Budget Debate Finale
Opposition Walk Out

Opposition Storms Out of Budget Debate Finale

Mar 23, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

There was drama in the House of Representatives as the contentious 2017/18 budget debate climaxed this afternoon.

The Opposition PNP walked out of the House as the Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, refused to yield to their taunts to roll back his tax package.

As the government held its position, the PNP members walked out as they chanted for the government to roll the $13.5-billion tax package.

There were dramatic scenes in the House of Representatives this afternoon as the 2017/2018 budget debate came to a rowdy end.

Minutes before the budget was approved, members of the Opposition walked out of the Parliament.

This, amid calls from the Opposition for the government to roll back its $13.5-billion tax package.

Despite the heckling by the Opposition Minister Shaw continued in his praise of the budget.

However, East Westmoreland MP Luther Buchanan accused the Finance Minister of misleading the country. This triggered a walkout by the Opposition just shortly after 4:00 PM.

Immediately after the opposition left the chambers West Kingston MP, Desmond McKenzie and West Portland MP, Daryl Vaz, in a mocking gesture occupied the seats of the former Opposition MP’s

The Finance Minister did, however, conclude his presentation in the absence of the Opposition.

–30–

Previous PostGrace Kennedy Corned Beef Suppliers NOT under Investigation

Related articles

IMG-20170322-WA0027

‘Special Policing Zones NOT Equivalent to State of Emergency’ – Holness

Mar 23, 2017

Audley-Shaw-2

‘GCT on Group Health will be Deductible’ – Shaw

Mar 23, 2017

BOJ HQ

Shaw Slashes BOJ Lending Rates

Mar 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History