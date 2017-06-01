Opposition Supports Health Minister’s Position on Ganja Use

The Opposition PNP is throwing its support behind the policy outlined by Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton regarding ganja use.

Opposition Spokesman on Health, Horace Dalley, declared support for the Ministry during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Mr. Dalley, who’s a former Health Minister, says the Opposition fully supports the position taken by the Ministry concerning ganja.

Minister Tufton and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Winston De La Hay have been sharply criticised by local and international ganja advocates.

They’ve accused the Ministry of being an obstacle to the development of the medical marijuana industry.

Minister Tufton also this week responded to criticisms from social media users of his Ministry’s ganja regulation policy.

He urged them to get the facts about the potentially damaging effects which an industry that’s not properly regulated may have.

Dr. Tufton also responded to criticisms by tweeting that the pursuit of a positive and lasting legacy should be more important than the pursuit of personal popularity.

The Health Minister commented that he has no regrets about doing what’s right and insisting that the most vulnerable protected.

Earlier this month, Head of the US-based Drug Policy Alliance, Ethan Nadlemann, described the Health Ministry’s approach to the smoking of marijuana as heavy-handed and unnecessary.

— 30–