Opposition to Call for Withdrawal of NIDS Bill

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, says he intends to call for the withdrawal of the National Identification System Bill in the House of Representatives.

Speaking in the House a short while ago, Dr. Phillips repeated his call for it to be sent to a Joint Select Committee.

The Bill was re-tabled in the House of Representatives today after being passed in the Senate last week.

Prime Minister Holness has called for the legislation to be considered by the House at a later date.

The bill is intended to establish a database of all Jamaican citizens and will involve the issuance of a unique lifelong National Identification Number to every person.

