Opposition to Call for Withdrawal of NIDS Bill

Nov 22, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, says he intends to call for the withdrawal of the National Identification System Bill in the House of Representatives.

Speaking in the House a short while ago, Dr. Phillips repeated his call for it to be sent to a Joint Select Committee.

The Bill was re-tabled in the House of Representatives today after being passed in the Senate last week.

Prime Minister Holness has called for the legislation to be considered by the House at a later date.

The bill is intended to establish a database of all Jamaican citizens and will involve the issuance of a unique lifelong National Identification Number to every person.

