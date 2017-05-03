Opposition Urges Govt to Protect Poor Amid Rising Land Values

Opposition Spokesman on Housing and Rural Development, Luther Buchanan, is urging the government to protect the poor from higher fees stemming from the increases in land values.

Speaking in the House of Representatives yesterday, Mr. Buchanan says the increase in land values due to the recently announced valuations will cause an increase in fees at the Land Administration and Management Programme, LAMP.

The new valuations were announced by the Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, during his Budget presentation in March.

They’re based on a land valuation exercise conducted in 2013.

He says land ownership should not be affected by reckless government policy.

Mr. Buchanan says the government must review the implementation of the new land valuations.

Luther Buchanan was making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

–30–