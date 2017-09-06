Opposition Wants Govt to Clarify ZOSO Stats Controversy

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to clear up the controversy over the crime statistics which influenced Mount Salem, St. James, being declared a zone of special operations.

The Opposition is also alleging that Mount Salem was never recommended by the Heads of the security forces to be the first zone.

It’s also suggesting that Prime Minister Holness selected Mount Salem ‘on his own’.

The Opposition is raising its concerns in a statement this afternoon.

This, after Nationwide News reported yesterday that incorrect crime figures given to the government by the Police High Command influenced Mount Salem being declared the first zone.

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says it’s now imperative that the Prime Minister clarify the crime statistics and all issues surrounding the declaration of the first zone.

He says the Prime Minister must disclose whether it was a specific recommendation of the Joint Heads or whether he selected Mount Salem ‘on his own’.

The PNP says the Prime Minister risks the nation losing confidence in the process which it says is clearly set out in the law. It says based on the data available, Mount Salem does not meet the specifications.

Therefore, it argues that its declaration as a zone of special operations appears to be unlawful.

Mr. Robinson says Mr. Holness must bear political responsibility for what it describes as a ‘messy situation’.

He says if the Prime Minister does not do so, the country will conclude that he manipulated the entire process for political purposes.

The PNP General Secretary argues that this would be ‘morally outrageous’ and affect confidence in him.

Meanwhile, the PNP says it remains deeply concerned about what it says is the lack of an overarching plan to seriously tackle the nation’s ‘spiraling murder rate’.

Referencing the operation underway in Mount Salem, it says what should be a sober national undertaking is instead being turned into a ‘public relations gimmick’.

Meanwhile, one resident of Catherine Drive says it was inevitable that the community and its environs would’ve been declared a zone of special operations.

Catherine Drive, which is on the outskirts of Mount Salem, is a part of the zone.

The resident says he’s not surprised the security forces have set up checkpoints in Mount Salem and adjoining areas such as Catherine Drive.

He says gunmen use Catherine Drive to escape after creating trouble in Mount Salem.

He identified what he says are the trouble spots in Mount Salem.

–30–