Opposition Wants Greater Support to Constabulary

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is urging the JCF not to take a step backward in its professional development despite mounting challenges.

He says, despite the challenges, the JCF has improved in recent times.

Peter Bunting was speaking last week at the celebration of the JCF’s 150th anniversary.

And, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Dr. Peter Phillips is calling for more support for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF.

Dr. Phillips was National Security Ministry from 2001 to 2007.

Dr. Phillips is suggesting sections of the society has unrealistic expectations of the JCF.

Dr. Phillips says the much needed economic growth cannot be achieved in a society of lawlessness.

He’s encouraging the continued transformation of the JCF, to respond to the newer and more innovative acts of crime.

-30-