Opposition Wants More Training of Specialist Nurses at Bustamante

Opposition Spokesman on Health, Dr. Dayton Campbell, is calling for increased training of specialist nurses to boost the country’s capacity to treat children with heart complications.

The 2015 audit into cardiac services at the Bustamante Hospital for Children revealed there was no dedicated nurse assigned to the cardiac clinic.

The audit revealed that the cardiac team was hampered by several issues including overcrowding, equipment shortage and a lack of essential drugs.

Dr. Campbell says resolving some of these issues require proper management and prioritization.

The government-commissioned audit revealed that 39 children died between 2010 and 2015 while awaiting heart surgeries.

