Opposition Wary of Govt’s SECURIPOC Invitation

The Opposition People’s National Party is expressing some unwillingness to take part in the government’s recently-launched Security Programme Oversight Committee, SECURIPOC.

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, says while willing to sit and work on a plan to tackle the country’s crime problem, he’s not fond of how National Security Minister, Robert Montague extended the invitation via Twitter. He also says the setting up of an entity without the input of the opposition is not the way to go.

Minister Montague launched the Security Programme Oversight Committee last Thursday.

He tweeted and made a public call for Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, to sit on the committee. But Dr. Phillips says that’s not the way government business is conducted.

He says he’s waiting for a formal invitation.

Dr. Phillips is also concerned that the programme was launched without the Opposition’s input.

Dr. Phillips was speaking Monday afternoon at a PNP Press Conference at the Party’s Old Hope Road Headquarters.

