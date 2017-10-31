Search
Orette Fisher Fighting to Keep Director of Elections Job

Oct 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Lawyers representing Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, are expected to make submissions in the Supreme Court this morning as they seek to have the court bar the Electoral Commission of Jamaica from removing him from the job.

It’s understood that Mr. Fisher’s employment contract expires today.

It’s further understood that the ECJ has decided not to renew his contract.

Mr. Fisher is seeking an injunction barring any action by the Commission.

It’s understood that he’ll be insisting on signing a seven-year contract.

