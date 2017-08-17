Ottis Gibson to Take Up South Africa Coaching Job After W’Indies Tour England

Ottis Gibson is to remain with the England squad throughout the Test series against West Indies.

While Gibson, the England bowling coach, is expected to be unveiled as South Africa’s new head coach within days he will not start his new role until after the end of the third Test, which starts on September 7.

Although Gibson is contracted to the ECB until the end of the 2018 season, it is understood that the ECB and CSA have now agreed a compensation package which allows him to leave early.

Gisbon and CSA are still negotiating his own contract details, though it is not anticipated that there will be any change of heart from either party at this stage.

