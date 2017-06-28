OUR Write to Digicel About ‘Prepaid Maintenance Fee’

The Office of Utilities Regulation has written to Digicel asking it to explain its decision to start charging a Prepaid Maintenance Fee (PMF) to customers whose monthly spend is under fifty dollars.

The OUR also wants Digicel to provide evidence that it had provided customers with sufficient advance notice, the exact amount to be charged and the basis of such a charge.

Digicel is to respond to the OUR’s queries by June 30.

A statement from the OUR to the media this morning notes that in a letter dated June 23 to the regulator, Digicel advised that the purpose of the PMF is to ensure that all customers adequately contribute to the cost of operating and maintaining their accounts on its systems and networks.

It says this is in circumstances where they spend less than fifty dollars within a calendar month.

The new measure took effect on June 22.

The OUR says while Digicel has updated its Terms and Conditions on its website with the Pre-paid Maintenance Fee there is no indication of when its customers were notified if they were notified at all.

The OUR also expressed its disappointment that Digicel had not notified the regulator of this new fee prior to implementation.

