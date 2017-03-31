Over 100 Hanover Residents Involved in Gangs

The Hanover police say over 100 residents of the parish are in gangs.

They say it’s a ‘significant’ number given the size of the parish. The assertion comes as murders there have risen sharply compared to last year. There have been 23 reported murders in the parish so far this year. The police say 13 have been gang-related.

Head of Anti-Gang Unit of the Hanover Police, Detective Corporal Jermaine Jenkins, says the parish has four ‘potent’ gangs.

Hanover is the second smallest parish in the country.

Detective Corporal Jenkins says the gangs engage in lottery scamming, contract killings and extortion.

And, Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Sharon Beeput, says a number of measures are being used to dismantle gangs.

DSP Beeput is encouraging residents to cooperate with the police to help bring criminals to justice.

Meanwhile, one Hanover resident, Trisha, says the police are not doing enough to investigate people with ill-gotten wealth.

Another resident, John — who migrated to Jamaica over 12 years ago — says no one trusts the police anymore.

He bemoaning the involvement of children in lottery scamming.

John says he’s invested in business and property in Jamaica, but would move tomorrow if he could liquidate his assets.

-30-