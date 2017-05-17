Search
Over 100 Water Systems Yet to be Restored

May 17, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The National Water Commission says more than 100 of its water supply systems are still affected by heavy rains yesterday have not been restored.

It’s Corporate Public Relations Manager, Charles Buchanan, says this is despite restoration work done yesterday.

He says nearly 150 systems were affected.

Mr. Buchanan says the pace of restoration will depend primarily on the weather condition.

Mr. Buchanan says the NWC’s teams will have to wait for the flood waters to recede to restore systems that are blocked by residue.

He Buchanan says at least one system has been affected in each parish.

A significant number of systems were affected in Clarendon, St. Thomas, St. Catherine, Portland and St. Mary.

