Over 920 Murders in 2017

More than 920 people have been killed since the start of the year.

Figures from the Jamaica Constabulary Force reveal that 928 people have been killed between January 1 and August 12.

This is 184 more than the total reported murders for the same period last year.

184 people have been killed in St James over the period.

While 160 people have been killed in St Andrew and 137 in St. Catherine.

There’ve been 112 reported murders in Kingston.

Westmoreland with 88 and Clarendon with 84 murders round off the top six most murderous parishes.

Portland is at the bottom of the table with four murders recorded between January one and August 12.

It’s also the only parish with single digit tally so far this year.

Meanwhile…35 children have been killed between January one and August 12.

This is one more than the figure recorded for the same period last year.

–30–