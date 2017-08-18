Owayne Gordon Heads to USSL on Loan from MoBay Utd

Reggae Boy Owayne Gordon has joined United States Soccer League club San Antonio on loan from Red Stripe Premier League club Montego Bay United.

Gordon was one of the standout players from a national squad that put on a strong showing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last month, but was beaten 2-1 by the United States in the final.

He featured for Jamaica in all six games played in the tournament.

The 25-year-old, who has been at the Western Jamaican club since 2011, had a loan spell with another USSL club Indy Eleven last season.

San Antonio head coach Darren Powell says the team looks forward to getting Gordon on the pitch following his Gold Cup exploits.

–30–