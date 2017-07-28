Owners of Doctor’s Wood want Disposal Site Removed

Owners of the land on which the Doctor’s Wood disposal site in Portland is located are demanding that it be removed from their property.

That’s according to Opposition Spokesman on Local Government, Noel Arscott. He made the revelation on Tuesday in a discussion on solid waste management as part of Nationwide’s In the Courtyard series.

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, Audley Gordon, says they’re moving to relocate the facility.

Mr. Gordon says of the eight garbage disposal sites in the country, only two are owned by the government. He says four of the sites are owned by bauxite companies. He says the government is moving to relocate some of them to other lands.

It was also revealed that all eight disposal sites are operating illegally and without the requisite permits.

