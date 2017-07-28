Search
Home Evening News Owners of Doctor’s Wood want Disposal Site Removed
Doctors Wood

Owners of Doctor’s Wood want Disposal Site Removed

Jul 28, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Owners of the land on which the Doctor’s Wood disposal site in Portland is located are demanding that it be removed from their property.

That’s according to Opposition Spokesman on Local Government, Noel Arscott. He made the revelation on Tuesday in a discussion on solid waste management as part of Nationwide’s In the Courtyard series.

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, Audley Gordon, says they’re moving to relocate the facility.

Mr. Gordon says of the eight garbage disposal sites in the country, only two are owned by the government. He says four of the sites are owned by bauxite companies. He says the government is moving to relocate some of them to other lands.

It was also revealed that all eight disposal sites are operating illegally and without the requisite permits.

–30–

Previous PostRockfort Gang Feud Claims Another Life

Related articles

salary-negotiations

JCTU Submits Request for 60% Public Sector Wage Increase

Jul 28, 2017

OchoRios-local-taxi

Complainants Not Helping Police Probe ‘Loaderman Intimidation’

Jul 28, 2017

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Eight Jamaicans Nabbed in US Immigration Clamp Down

Jul 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History